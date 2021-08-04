Gov. Evers, legislators makes stop in Wausau to introduce “Less for Rx” Prescription Drug Plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers made a stop in Wausau on Wednesday afternoon to share details of how he plans to reduce medication costs in the state.

Gov. Evers was joined by Democratic Rep. Lisa Subeck, of Madison. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg joined the governor for a media briefing outside Wausau City Hall.

“Everyone should be able to afford their medication but for far too many Wisconsinites their prescription medications remain out of reach with outrageous, irrational, and burdensome out-of-pocket expenses,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s time for bold solutions and comprehensive reform that increases transparency and accountability, reduces out-of-pocket expenses, and tackles this issue head-on.”

His plan, “Less for Rx” is comprised of policy solutions to reduce the price of prescription drugs. It includes LRBs 2313, 3315, 3317, 3319, 3331, 3332, 3333, 3334, 3335, 3336, 3337, 3338, and 3339.

Lowering Prices and Controlling Costs

Creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board to establish prescription drug spending targets for public sector entities and establishing price limits;

Creating a Prescription Drug Importation Program that would allow the state to import drugs that would create substantial savings for Wisconsin consumers and taxpayers;

Providing the state with the authority to study, develop, and pursue a State Prescription Drug Purchasing Entity allowing state and local collaboration to combine and leverage purchasing power to reduce the cost of prescription drugs and save taxpayer dollars;

Improving the Wisconsin Drug Repository Program by streamlining processes and allowing partnerships;

Ending discriminatory reimbursement practices toward 340B programs;

Under certain circumstances, requiring insurers to apply discounts and coupons utilized by consumers to deductibles and annual out-of-pocket maximums; and

Creating a Patient Pharmacy Benefit Tool to help prescribers take out-of-pocket costs into consideration when choosing between medically similar medication options.

Increasing Transparency and Protecting Consumers

Creating the Office of Prescription Drug Affordability to oversee and regulate the pharmaceutical supply chain and serve as a watchdog for Wisconsin consumers;

Increasing consumer protections for Wisconsinites from attempts to artificially raise prices or mislead consumers through deceptive marketing and advertising practices; and

Coupled with 2021 Wisconsin Act 9, this legislation will require transparency and reporting across the entire prescription drug supply chain, from manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to pharmacy services administration organizations and health plans and provide oversight and requiring reporting or licensing for PBMs, PSAOs, PBM brokers and consultants, and Pharmaceutical Sales Representatives.

Ensuring Access for Wisconsin’s Most Vulnerable

Establishing a $50 copay cap on insulin to ensure insulin is affordable for all Wisconsinites;

Creating an Insulin Safety Net Program to ensure folks never need to choose between rationing insulin and meeting other basic needs;

Establishing an innovative pilot program aimed at developing a value-based formulary for diabetes medication;

Increasing funding for free and charitable clinics by $4 million over the biennium;

Encouraging pharmacists to volunteer at clinics providing no-cost care to Wisconsin’s most vulnerable, strengthening the healthcare workforce to improve access; and

Eliminating BadgerCare prescription drug copayments to make the prescription drug benefit more accessible.

