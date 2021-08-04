INTERVIEW: Marquette Law School poll on the U.S. Supreme Court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Marquette Law School poll is known for its surveys in the Badger State and polling during election seasons. It’s also conducting national polls, and a national survey finds approval of the U.S. Supreme Court to be quite high.

The law school conducted similar surveys in 2019 and 2020, which provides a measuring stick of attitudes about the nation’s high court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin talks about the latest survey, a surprising finding that came out of it, and how Democrats and Republicans view the performance and the ideology of the Supreme Court. Watch our full interview with Franklin above.

