‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview

(Gray News) - Dasha Kelly was featured on CNN on Monday as she and her three girls faced an uncertain future, having received a 24-hour eviction notice at their Las Vegas apartment.

She and her daughters, ages 5, 6 and 8, can breathe a lot easier, garnering nearly $200,000 in donations on GoFundMe as of Wednesday morning after CNN detailed her plight.

Kelly had started raising funds in hopes of paying nearly $2,000 in back rent. It took only 24 hours for donors moved by her story to exceed her expectations.

“I just want to tell everybody thank you so much. I’m still in denial. You can’t really tell. It’s a lot to take in. It’s really overwhelming,” she said, overcome with emotion Tuesday night.

Kelly worked as a dealer at a Las Vegas casino before the pandemic hit. She lost her job and, along with it, her car and money for child care.

She said she pawned or sold nearly everything she and her girls owned, including their beds, in an attempt to keep her family from homelessness.

One person who gave $25 left a message, saying, “I don’t have a lot, but I have enough to help another. Bless you and the adorable girls,” Erin Burnett revealed on her show Tuesday night.

Another person who gave almost $2,000 said, “I’m sorry you’ve had to fight so hard to keep your kids safe. You are an incredible mom.”

