La Crosse community libraries reopen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After being closed down for over a year, both of La Crosse’s community libraries are once again open to the public.

The La Crosse Public Library held welcome back celebrations this week at the North Community Library on Kane Street and the South Community Library on 16th Street South.

The two buildings closed along with the Main Street Library last year, but the Main Street location was able to reopen in May 2020.

The community libraries remained closed due to staff shortages resulting from budget cuts.

Library Director Shanneon Grant says the library was able to have some of its positions reallocated this summer, so there are now adequate staff members to provide service at the community libraries.

Grant says the library is continuing to have discussions about how to best serve the community, and mobile options may become available in the future.

“If you can’t make it to our buildings, we’re looking at a way to come and meet you where you are and provide that service to folks who maybe have been underserved previously,” Grant said.

The North Community Library will be open Tuesdays-Thursdays, while the southside location’s hours will run each Monday-Wednesday.

More information on the library’s services can be found at its website.

