Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
A map displaying community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3,...
CDC: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin counties have high transmission of COVID-19
KENNY BEDNAREK TO COMPETE IN 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
Gov. Evers says no mask mandate coming, compares masking up to driving the speed limit

Latest News

Testing for the Delta Variant
A Look at Testing for the Delta Variant
La Crosse South Community Library
La Crosse community libraries reopen
COVID-19 vaccine
Prevea, Advocate Aurora Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th