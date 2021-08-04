Advertisement

Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint

Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WEAU) - Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek is taking home a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics 200 meter sprint.

Bednarek finished with a personal-best time of 19.68, finishing behind Andre de Grasse of Canada, who won the gold with his own personal-best a time of 19.62.

Americans Noah Lyles (19.74) and Erriyon Knighton (19.93) finished in third and fourth respectively.

In the semifinals, Bednarek ran a 19.83, finishing in second behind de Grasse to qualify for the finals of the 200 meter sprint.

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, beats Kenneth Bednarek, left, of United States, to the line to win...
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, beats Kenneth Bednarek, left, of United States, to the line to win the final of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)

Bednarek was a winner in his first race of the Tokyo Olympic games as he won his heat of the 200 meter sprint, running the fastest time in the quarterfinals, winning in a time of 20.01. American teammate Noah Lyles had the third-fastest time at 20.18.

Aaron Brown of Canada, Rasheed Dwyer of Jamaica, Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, and Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago also ran in the finals.

More Coverage
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
Rice Lake legend Kenny Bednarek’s journey to the Olympics
Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek headed to Tokyo Olympics after second place finish in men’s 200 meters

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect
KENNY BEDNAREK TO COMPETE IN 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
A map displaying community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3,...
CDC: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin counties have high transmission of COVID-19
Eau Claire City-County Health Department & Menards announce vaccine incentive
Gov. Evers says no mask mandate coming, compares masking up to driving the speed limit

Latest News

United States' Sydney McLaughlin competes in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the...
Sydney McLaughlin sets world record, wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles
Regis practices for the first time in 2021.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 3rd
Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday,...
Report: Raptors sign former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker
Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual...
Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue at Tokyo Olympics