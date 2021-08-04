Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
TOKYO (WEAU) - Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek is taking home a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics 200 meter sprint.
Bednarek finished with a personal-best time of 19.68, finishing behind Andre de Grasse of Canada, who won the gold with his own personal-best a time of 19.62.
Americans Noah Lyles (19.74) and Erriyon Knighton (19.93) finished in third and fourth respectively.
In the semifinals, Bednarek ran a 19.83, finishing in second behind de Grasse to qualify for the finals of the 200 meter sprint.
Bednarek was a winner in his first race of the Tokyo Olympic games as he won his heat of the 200 meter sprint, running the fastest time in the quarterfinals, winning in a time of 20.01. American teammate Noah Lyles had the third-fastest time at 20.18.
Aaron Brown of Canada, Rasheed Dwyer of Jamaica, Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, and Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago also ran in the finals.
