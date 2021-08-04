Advertisement

Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested on allegations he drove a stolen truck and trailer through at least three central Wisconsin counties, leading deputies on a chase.

Around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Wood County dispatch received a call from Clark County investigators about a pursuit. Investigators said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle from Pierce County. The suspect drove east on Highway 10 toward the Clark and Wood county line. In Wood County, spike strips were deployed to stop the driver, he continued. Authorities said the driver, identified as Timothy Chambers, of Prescott, Wisconsin, later crashed the vehicle on Highway 10 and Klondike Drive.

Chambers was arrested on an initial charge of fleeing. He remains in the Wood County Jail. Investigators said he’ll also face charges in Pierce County and Clark County.

