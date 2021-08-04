Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System: ‘The time has come’, COVID-19 vaccinations for employees now required

Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. The health care system made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“We did not take this decision lightly. It was one we’ve been discussing for the past several weeks. But the time has come. In order to be a leader in the community and provide the care our patients deserve, we need to lead by example,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Turney added that the decision to mandate was based on the increase in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and the increased spread of the delta variant.

The announcement release stated since the beginning of July, nearly every COVID-19 patient the Health System hospitalized was unvaccinated.

Marshfield Clinic already requires influenza vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
A map displaying community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3,...
CDC: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin counties have high transmission of COVID-19
KENNY BEDNAREK TO COMPETE IN 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
Gov. Evers says no mask mandate coming, compares masking up to driving the speed limit

Latest News

Testing for the Delta Variant
A Look at Testing for the Delta Variant
La Crosse South Community Library
La Crosse community libraries reopen
COVID-19 vaccine
Prevea, Advocate Aurora Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees
HOMETOWN HERO KENNY BEDNAREK
HOMETOWN HERO KENNY BEDNAREK
Thomasville City Schools will now require masks for all students and staff as the new school...
State employees mandated to wear masks indoors starting Thursday