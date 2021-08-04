Mindoro man arrested after 28-mile chase in Pepin & Buffalo Counties

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Mindoro man is taken into custody after a 28-mile vehicle chase.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 p.m. on August 3, a deputy stopped a truck driven by 23-year-old Frederick Clements on STH 35 and Bogus Road.

The deputy says Clements drove off from the traffic stop and continued going south on STH 35, at times going as fast as 110 miles per hour.

Before entering the Village of Pepin, the chase was ended for the safety of the public. A short time later, Clements was seen going south on CTH 35 at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was re-initiated.

Once in Buffalo County, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Wabasha Police Department joined the chase. As Clements continued south, he swerved to avoid a tire deflation device, left the road, and drove through the ditch.

Before entering the City of Alma in Buffalo County, the chase was again terminated for the safety of the public. Yet again, Clements was observed south of Alma on STH 35 traveling at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was re-initiated.

A short time later, a tire deflation device was deployed and successfully deflated three of Clements’s tires. A couple miles farther, Clements was boxed in by patrol vehicles, stopped and into custody by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.

In total, Clements traveled around 28 total miles and Pepin, Buffalo and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Offices, City of Alma, City of Wabasha and Village of Pepin Police Departments were involved in the chase.

Clements could face charges in both Buffalo and Pepin Counties tied to the chase.

