National Night Out returns to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement agencies across the country Tuesday night are hosting gatherings to connect with their neighbors and unite each community. For Eau Claire, the 27th annual National Night Out event was held at Carson Park from 5:30PM – 8PM.

“It’s always important for law enforcement to have the trust and backing from the community we were very fortunate in Eau Claire to have that,” said Eau Claire Police Public Information Officer Josh Miller says Tuesday’s National Night Out was a time for strengthening and reaffirming that in Eau Claire after the pandemic wouldn’t allow the event last summer.

“The police department always enjoys getting out in the community and interacting with people and just like everyone else in 2020 we didn’t get to do a lot of that,” Miller said.

Right as the event began, ECPD, Wisconsin State Patrol and emergency responders were busy showing off a glimpse of their role in our community to some of its youngest members.

“It gives us a chance to get in touch with the people we serve get to know them and have fun with them,” Miller said.

The benefits of getting to know your neighbor and community is something the newly created Eau Claire Neighborhood Association knows plenty about. Chairman Kevin Rosenberg says that is why their group found it important to be a part of the event.

“Our former city manager once told me that the amount of crime in your neighborhood is directly correlated with the amount of people you know within a five to ten minute walk within your home and neighborhood associations allow you to meet all your neighbors in a bigger wider area so this takes it another step further and to know people all over the city,” said Rosenberg.

Miller says the support from community organizations, like the ECNA, is crucial to a healthy and safe city.

“We have a lot of great sponsors, a lot of vendors have activities set up here, the YMCA is here the children’s museum,” Miller said.

All present not only for a fun night of games and activities, but to strengthen police-community partnerships and to remind the community of their role in reducing crime.

