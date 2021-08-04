Advertisement

Prevea, Advocate Aurora Health to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KFYR)
By WBAY news staff and Annie Krall
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - Prevea Health has announced it will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by early October.

Prevea joins Advocate Aurora Health in the requirement. Advocate Aurora announced earlier on Wednesday that it will require employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15. This applies to 75,000 employees in Advocate Aurora’s system in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, officials at Prevea announced Wednesday afternoon that all of their staff must be fully vaccinated, or complete an exemption process by October 5.

Prevea has more than 100 locations across Wisconsin across Wisconsin, and employs more than 2,000 people.

In addition to the vaccine requirement, Prevea has a face mask requirement for everyone who is at least 2 years old at all of their health centers across the state.

Advocate Aurora’s decision comes as other health care providers and organizations implement similar vaccination requirements for staff and amid the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

Advocate Aurora says inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations have “increased five-fold” over the past three weeks. They’re experiencing positive case numbers not seen since January.

“We are first and foremost a safe, clinical enterprise. Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities,” President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh told team members Wednesday in a video. “The data is overwhelming. This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death.”

There will be limited exceptions for specific religious or medical reasons.

UW Health also announced Wednesday that it would require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“As we experience more and more of this pandemic it’s becoming more and more clear that the way we get out of this pandemic is through vaccination,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW chief quality officer, emphasized. “It’s becoming more and more clear that the actions of the unvaccinated actually effect the lives of the vaccinated and everyone else.”

Pothof shared that 90% of UW Health’s staff is already vaccinated. However, the rise of the Delta variant changed opinions about a mandate.

“Our patients expect us to keep them safe when they are in our building,” Pothof said. “They don’t expect us to keep them safe 90% of the time, they expect us to keep them safe 100% of the time.”

UW Health says staff could face disciplinary measures like unpaid leave or possible termination if they miss the deadline of October 1 to have their first dose of the vaccine and November 1 if a second dose is required.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
A map displaying community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3,...
CDC: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin counties have high transmission of COVID-19
KENNY BEDNAREK TO COMPETE IN 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
Gov. Evers says no mask mandate coming, compares masking up to driving the speed limit

Latest News

Thomasville City Schools will now require masks for all students and staff as the new school...
State employees mandated to wear masks indoors starting Thursday
71 Wisconsin counties were at high case activity level as of Wednesday, with the 72nd county,...
DHS: Every Wisconsin county has high COVID-19 case activity
Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs
Free cream puffs for COVID-19 vaccinations at Wisconsin State Fair
School District of La Crosse
School District of La Crosse brings back mask requirements; other schools wait for guidance