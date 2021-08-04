Rice Lake cheers on hometown hero Kenny Bednarek as he runs to first Olympic medal

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek, hit the ground running this morning all the way to the podium, landing an Olympic silver medal.

The high school where Kenny started his career invited Kenny-supporters of all ages to a watch party for their hometown hero.

Kenny’s former Rice Lake track and field coach Matt Tebo describes Bednarek as one of the most deserving people of Olympic success.

“One of the most humble people you could ever, ever know,” Tebo says. “He’s one of the very best to do this.”

The 22-year-old track star, in his first Olympic debut, was cheered on Wednesday morning by dozens of Rice Lake students, staff and community members inside the auditorium.

“His personality, just the way he carries himself is amazing, he’s never been cocky,” says recent Rice Lake High School graduate Zach Holmstrom.

“I ran with Kenny freshman year on the track team, he was a senior and I was a freshman and I got to hand off the baton to him in the relay,” graduate Derek Penzkover describes as his Kung Fu Kenny claim-to-fame.

All had hopes of seeing their hometown hero showcase his talents on the world stage.

And he does it, Kung Fu Kenny crossing the finish line just .06 seconds behind Canada’s Andre De Grasse, earning the silver with a new person best in the 200-meter sprint.

“I prayed he’d do his best and he did his best and I’m so proud of him he’s a great person and kid and we are so proud of him,” says an over joyed Heidi Weber, Rice Lake middle school teacher.

Coach Tebo says watching him race, brings back a whirlwind of emotions.

“You know it’s that classic Kenny photo finish...it’s right back to all the races again, just being able to watch him get down on the blocks, and go, and you can see him come out of the blocks, he’s gotten so good at that now, compared to how he used to be,” Tebo laughs.

Tebo continues to say how grateful he is to have played a small role in Kenny’s unbridled career.

“To have the opportunity he’s had and to go all in on himself and make this possible, I’m so incredibly proud of him for all he’s been able to do,” Tebo says.

“You did it Kenny, let’s go, congratulations man,” yells graduates Holmstrom and Penzkover.

Bednarek bringing home his first Olympic hardware and Rice Lake now home to an Olympic medalist.

“He was in middle school at track and field day and some of the dads are saying watch this [kid] and I’m like oh is he high school fast,” questions Weber, recalling one of her first glimpses into Kenny’s bright future. “No he’s world fast.”

