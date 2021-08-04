Advertisement

Rice Lake High School to host Olympic watch party for hometown hero Kenny Bednarek

Rice Lake community members beginning to arrive at the high school ahead of Kenny Bednarek's...
Rice Lake community members beginning to arrive at the high school ahead of Kenny Bednarek's Olympic 200 meter final Wednesday.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Community members, fans and friends will be inside the Rice Lake High School auditorium all cheering on Kung Fu Kenny Wednesday morning.

Kenny Bednarek made his Olympic debut Monday, winning the mens 200 meter quarterfinals heat with the fastest time of the day. He then went on to place second in the semifinals, behind Canadian Andre De Grasse.

Wednesday at 7:55 central time, the 22-year-old track and field star of Rice Lake will look to run for his first 2020 Toyko Olympic medal.

Jared Sasada and Matt Tebo, two of Kenny’s former Rice Lake High School track and field coaches join Hello Wisconsin live Wednesday morning ahead of Kenny’s run at 7:55 a.m.

