Volunteers revitalize La Crosse’s Rotary Vista trail

Rotary Vista Trail
Rotary Vista Trail(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time since it opened, a popular La Crosse trail received a much needed facelift.

The Outdoor Recreation Alliance (ORA) along with other volunteers recently completed a revitalization project on the Rotary Vista trail, located at the Lower Hixon Trailhead.

The trail opened in July 2014, but significant maintenance hadn’t been done since then due to its heavy usage.

ORA Crew Leader Scott Cooper says rainfall throughout the seven years created erosion issues which made the trail more difficult than its rating.

“If the water can’t get off the trail it runs down it, and then we get these ditches and once you get a little bit of a lip on the trail even more water goes down it,” Cooper explained. “It just washes away a lot of the soil and exposes a lot of rock and tree roots and things.”

The ORA was able to utilize machinery purchased through its Trail Friends Fund, which allowed work to be done without having to close the trail.

Cooper says the feedback has been very positive about the improvements to the trail, and maintenance will continue to keep it safe for users.

