Advertisement

Wildlife officials propose 130-wolf limit for fall hunt

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials are proposing limiting the number of wolves hunters can kill this fall to 130 animals. The state Department of Natural Resources’ recommendation comes after a judge forced the department to launch a season in February. Hunters killed 218 wolves in just four days, blowing past their quota of 119 animals.

The next wolf season is set to begin in November. DNR officials said in a memo to the department’s board last week that they want to take a conservative approach to the fall hunt because they’re not sure what impact the February season had on the wolf population. The board is scheduled to consider the recommendation at a meeting Aug. 11 in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
A map displaying community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3,...
CDC: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin counties have high transmission of COVID-19
KENNY BEDNAREK TO COMPETE IN 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
Gov. Evers says no mask mandate coming, compares masking up to driving the speed limit

Latest News

A 425,000-square-foot fulfillment center will begin construction later this summer.
Mason Companies to construct new fulfillment center in Chippewa Falls
The two businesses will retain their names and locations.
Ken Vance Automotive, Chippewa Valley Mazda to merge
WEAU Livestream
According to the terms of the program, funds must be used for capital expenses needed due to...
Grant program offers pandemic relief to small businesses in western Wisconsin
Restaurant Revitalization Fund now accepting applications