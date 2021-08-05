3 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

Township of Saratoga, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are injured after a car vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highway 73 and County Road Z near the Township of Saratoga in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The initial investigation showed that the motorcycle, which had two people on board, was driving westbound on State Highway 73 when a car, with one person inside, turned onto State Highway 73 from County Road Z, hitting the motorcycle.

58-year-old Richard Houchin, 58-year-old Lori Houchin, and 72-year-old Leanna Kolo, all from Nekoosa, were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

State Highway 73 was shut down for approximately 30 minutes following the crash.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Nekoosa fire Department, Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Saratoga First Responders, Wood County Sheriff’s Rescue, Nekoosa Police Department, Port Edwards Police Department, Nekoosa Ambulance and Spirit.

