73-year-old man injured in Pierce County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) - A 73-year-old man is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Wednesday afternoon.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says Terry Herring of Farmington, Minn. was going around a curve when his motorcycle left the roadway, entered the north ditch, and overturned causing Herring to be ejected onto the roadway. The crash occurred on 370th avenue west of County Highway A in the Town of Salem, near Ellsworth, at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday.

Herring was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Ellsworth Area Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire Department.

