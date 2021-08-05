Advertisement

BBB warns parents of back-to-school tech scams

Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Frauds
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Frauds(Madeline Cuddihy)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning parents to think twice while back-to-school shopping.

The agency says scammers are taking advantage of the tech scene, especially when it comes to buying computers and tablets for the classroom.

The BBB advises shoppers to know exactly what you’re shopping for and who you’re buying from.

“If the price feels too good to be true, then it probably is. We want you to read the fine print; sometimes it could be a fake website, sometimes it could be a used or refurbished product, you don’t always know what you’re buying so stick with those brands you know,” Tiffany Schultz, WI BBB Southwest Wisc. Regional Dir. said.

The BBB says this new wave of virtual learning has increased tech sales by 37%.

