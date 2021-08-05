Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs host 12th annual Lemonade Day

Squeeze the day!
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s a big day for lemonade-lovers in the Chippewa Valley.

Kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs all across the country and right here in Western Wisconsin will still be serving up lemonade Thursday from 10a.m. through 3 p.m.

Across four communities in the valley, rain or shine, club members will be selling the summer drink at stands in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls.

If you chose to support the Boys & Girls Club members you’re not only getting a twist of summer, you’re helping them run their small “businesses” Thursday.

In the weeks leading up to the fundraiser, members learn about entrepreneurship, marketing and design.

People could preorder lemonade from the club or Thursday, may stop by any location for a select number of lemonade kits and or Lemonade Day T-shirts.

Lemonade stand locations are as follows.

EAU CLAIRE:

- Walgreens (Hastings Way)

- Visit Eau Claire

- Ramones

- Lee & Mary Markquart Club

-Prestige Auto

-CCF Bank

MENOMONIE:

- Mainstream Boutique

- Culvers (we will do lemon Ice & lemonade)

- State Farm – Jackie Hunt

- Menomonie Club

CHIPPEWA FALLS:

- Northwestern Bank

- Family Fare

- Farmers Market

- Chippewa Falls Club

BLACK RIVER FALLS:

- Lunda Center Club

-Lunda Community Center

