Chippewa Co. Health Dept. recommending masks in schools as COVID-19 cases grow

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -From the colleges to K-12, many school districts will start their classes a little less than a month from now.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, public health officials are making recommendations for students.

In Chippewa County the number of new COVID-19 cases went from nine two weeks ago to 59 new cases last week.

Now the county is reporting nearly 100 new cases so far this week.

“The increase is driven by the highly infectious delta variant,” said Angela Weideman, the Chippewa County Health Director. “The variant is known to be 200% more transmissible and is spreading more quickly than any other strain of COVID-19 we’ve seen during this pandemic.”

That puts Chippewa County in the high level of community transmission for COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control’s criteria.

With a new school year around the corner, the health department is following the CDC’s updated mask guidance.

“All teachers, staff, student and visitors of K-12 schools should also wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status or transmission status,” Weideman said. “The Wisconsin Department of Health Services along with the Chippewa County Department of Public Health support those recommendations.”

In a letter to families on Tuesday, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said masks will be optional to start off the school year.

Masks will be required on school buses until at least Sept. 13 because of a federal mandate from the Department of Transportation and Homeland Security.

Besides masking up, health officials recommend getting the vaccine.

They said vaccinated students are less likely to miss school.

We reached out to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District to see if Thursday’s health department update will impact mask wearing this year.

No one with the district was available for an interview.

