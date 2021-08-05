Eau Claire County Sheriff warns of gift card scams

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a local scam involving gift cards that recently cost one person about $80,000.

Detective Sgt. Brian Trowbridge said the Sherriff’s Office has received about three complaints each week about gift card scams over the past six months.

He said they usually call posing as someone from law enforcement or a government agency like the IRS. They then demand to be paid in gift cards by having their victim buy them and provide their pins.

“They will be told that either there’s a warrant for their arrest or that there’s some reason that they owe this agency money and the people on the phone will convince them that in order to satisfy that debt they need to purchase gift cards,” Trowbridge said.

He said government agencies don’t typically accept gift cards as a form of payment. They also don’t reach out demanding payment from people right away.

The IRS never calls.

Trowbridge added people should be careful if someone expresses a sense of urgency to get paid.

“If you get a phone call and they’re telling you it has to be done right away,” he said. “If you get a phone call and they’re trying to convince you to be secretive and not tell your spouse or family what’s going on.”

Those are likely scams he said.

He also asks retail employees to watch out for these scammers’ potential victims.

“Please just, you know, look out for someone who’s coming in and buying either large-denomination gift cards, multiple gift cards of different denominations,” he said.

That’s exactly what happened Monday at a Kwik Trip in Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls Police said an employee was able to stop someone from becoming when the person tried to buy several gift cards.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said in its recent case costing someone around $80,000, the scammer posed as someone with the Office of the Inspector General with the U.S. government alleging the person had a warrant out for their arrest.

Trowbridge said it’s hard to catch these scammers since many operate outside the U.S.

He said people who think they may be being scammed should contact the agency calling them using its official phone number. They can also alert local law enforcement.

