Fire at Tilden home leaves family of 10 in temporary housing

TILDEN, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Red Cross is helping 10 people, including eight children find temporary housing after a fire at their home in Tilden.

The fire happened at a home on 120th Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tilden Fire Chief David Goettl. He says the fire started at a garage by the home and crews spent more than three hours fighting the fire.

Chief Goettl says the garage is a total loss and the home has heavy smoke damage. He credits a fire wall between the garage and the house from preventing more extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

