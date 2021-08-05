Advertisement

Fire at Tilden home leaves family of 10 in temporary housing

By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TILDEN, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Red Cross is helping 10 people, including eight children find temporary housing after a fire at their home in Tilden.

The fire happened at a home on 120th Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tilden Fire Chief David Goettl. He says the fire started at a garage by the home and crews spent more than three hours fighting the fire.

Chief Goettl says the garage is a total loss and the home has heavy smoke damage. He credits a fire wall between the garage and the house from preventing more extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

