Flags to fly at half-staff for former Adjutant General

Maj. Gen. Albert Wilkening (Source: Wisconsin National Guard)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff this weekend to honor a former Adjutant General who commanded the state National Guard for five years.

Albert H. Wilkening, 74, died in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer, the Dept. of Military Affairs reported at the time. Funeral services for the former Maj. General are set for Saturday, August 7, in the village of Oregon.

On that day, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Gov. Tony Evers signed the order for flags to be lowered, describing Wilkening as “a dedicated public servant with a longstanding commitment to serving our country and the people of our state.”

“Our thoughts are with Maj. Gen. Wilkening’s family and loved ones as they honor his life and years of service to the state of Wisconsin,” the governor continued.

Wilkening, who joined the Air Force in 1968 during the Vietnam War, led the Wisconsin National Guard during many of the seminal moments of the United States’ War on Terror.

As Deputy Adjutant General, Wilkening was called on to lead the state’s guard on September 11, 2001, because the then-adjutant general was having scheduled surgery, the Dept. of Military Affairs recounted.

Wilkening assumed command of the guard the next year, overseeing federal and state missions by the Wisconsin Air and Army National Guards during the period when the U.S. was beginning military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. Wilkening stepped down in 2007.

Throughout his career, Wilkening also received numerous awards and recognition such as the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, among many other accolades.

