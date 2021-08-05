Advertisement

How the national police officer shortage is impacting Wisconsin

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are having a hard time recruiting new officers and the trend has only intensified during the pandemic.

Some of those national trends are hitting close to home. Many Wisconsin police departments are seeing officer shortages or expect to in the near future.

This resulting in ramped up recruitment efforts across the board. In Monona, application numbers are lower than they have been in the past. The department says they are now paying to send new hires to the police academy, which has created a larger candidate pool. Recently 24 applicants applied and about half were non-pre-certified, according to Brian Chaney Austin, Monona Chief of Police.

The Beloit Police Department is also recruiting new officers. Daniel Molland, Beloit Police Captain of Special Operations says by the end of August, the force will be down 8 officers.

Molland says the pandemic, police reform, and upcoming retirements are some of the reasons for shortages.

“We know we’re going to have about probably 13 more people eligible to retire out of our 75 sworn in the next few years so planning for that is huge,” said Molland.

Despite the national trends, some area departments are seeing success in recruitment.

In Janesville, 9 new officers joined the force at the end of July. Chief David Moore says the new recruits were the result of two large recruiting efforts. “We went to colleges and schools throughout Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. It’s not like years ago where you would have 300-400 people apply. Now we have 40 or so show up for the written test,” said Chief Moore.

It’s a similar situation at the Madison Police Department. “We absolutely need more officers. At least for us, our applications are up from last year,” said Sgt. Theresa Magyera.

While the pandemic presented some challenges with recruitment, Sgt. Magyera says she’s seeing more people who want to be part of positive change.

“For this generation, it’s more cause related. They want to be apart of something bigger than themselves,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming a recruit in any of these departments is encouraged to reach out for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect
A map displaying community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3,...
CDC: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin counties have high transmission of COVID-19
KENNY BEDNAREK TO COMPETE IN 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Dr. Kelsey Florek, a lab Senior Genomics and Data Scientist, said determining the variant...
How the Wisconsin state lab tests for the Delta variant
Rotary Vista Trail
Volunteers revitalize La Crosse’s Rotary Vista trail
Chippewa Valley Bean
Taking Red Kidney Beans Global: Chippewa Valley Bean
Testing for the Delta Variant
A Look at Testing for the Delta Variant