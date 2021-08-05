La Crosse agencies collaborating on new resource center to reduce homelessness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several groups are pooling their resources to help La Crosse’s homeless population.

“Something that we thought would be really effective is if we were able to collaborate and consolidate some of those resources into one space,” Executive Director of the YWCA Lauren Journot said. “That helps us to reduce duplication of services, it increases the number of folks that we can serve.”

The YWCA is partnering with Catholic Charities, Couleecap, Independent Living Resources, and the Salvation Army to open a Day Resource Center.

Journot says the project is being funded by a $1.4 million Housing and Urban Development grant through the State of Wisconsin.

The center will be located at 212 11th Street South, the former behavioral health services building for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mayo relocated those services to its main campus in April and donated the value of the remaining rent, $78,000, to support the YWCA.

Journot says the YWCA explored other options for the center, but kept coming back to the 11th Street South location.

“This is the best space for what we’re trying to do, this building is already set up to provide small exam offices where folks can have their community health needs met, they can gain resources, they can meet with case managers,” Journot explained.

Even though the center will provide more efficient access to available resources, Journot knows it won’t solve the issue of homelessness.

“There are so many different things that need to happen, including finding more permanent supportive housing solutions, having more affordable housing in La Crosse, we know that a lot of our clients can’t afford rent,” Journot said. “When someone walks through our door and they say, I don’t have a home to live in right now, I need clothing, I need food, I need child care for my child...we’ll be able to link them up with all of those services in one spot.”

Journot adds the agencies will continue exploring long-term solutions to create a more stable housing environment.

The YWCA is currently hiring more staff for the center through the grant funds, and a grand opening is being planned for September.

