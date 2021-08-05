Chippewa County health officials recommend masks indoors in public spaces

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Deptartment of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report Thursday. You can watch it here.

Weideman said that cases are increasing rapidly in Chippewa County due to the delta variant of COVID-19. Two weeks ago, the county had nine new positive cases. Last week, there were 59 confirmed cases. So far this week, Weideman said there have been 99 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“The pandemic isn’t over,” Weideman said.

Weideman shared the CDC’s updated COVID-19 mitigation recommendations, which include indoor mask-wearing for everyone regardless of vaccination status in areas with substantial or high transmission rates. The Chippewa County Department of Public Health supports the recommendations and is encouraging indoor mask-wearing and vaccination. Additionally, masks are mandated in all state government buildings and public transportation. Weideman said that masks are encouraged in K-12 school buildings.

“Vaccination remains our best path to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Weideman.

Chippewa County holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This clinic offers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are currently authorized for people ages 18 and over. Weideman said if an individual wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is also authorized for people ages 12 to 17, they can call the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-492-3096 to arrange for a Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent to schedule and receive a vaccine.

Testing also remains a crucial tool in fighting the pandemic, Weideman said. Currently, the only testing site in Chippewa County is in Chippewa Falls. Weideman said that testing has doubled in the past two weeks. However, those getting tested haven’t indicated if they’ve been attending large events in the county, such as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Country Fest, or Rock Fest.

As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing high COVID-19 case activity, with a case burden of over 200 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with Eau Claire and several other counties in Wisconsin.

A map displaying community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The data reflected in the map is for a seven-day period ending August 2, 2021. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

The DHS said Wednesday that 47.5% of Chippewa County residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 45.5% of residents had completed the vaccination series. Among adults, 58.2% of Chippewa County residents received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 56.1% had completed their vaccination series.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website.

Thursday’s COVID-19 situation report is the first update on COVID-19 in Chippewa County since June 9. More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

