EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire North Huskies prepare for the 2021 football season amidst a 50 game losing streak but things are looking bright as North returns a large amount of production from last years squad.

Plus, in local baseball action, it was the CRBL playoffs with two major upsets in the semifinals while the Eau Claire Express take on the St. Cloud Rox.

