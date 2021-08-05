Suspect in Tuesday hit-and-run in Eau Claire County arrested

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 61-year-old woman is in custody as a suspect in a hit-and-run Tuesday night near Cleghorn.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Wiedenbeck of Eleva was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist on Highway HHI south of Cleghorn in Eau Claire County Tuesday evening.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with their injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office also thanks people who sent in information about the case.

