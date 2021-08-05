Upcoming events in Northeast Wisconsin drawing crowds and COVID-19 concerns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past several days, there has been growing concern about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the consequences it could have for large gatherings. Some doctors are urging new mask practices during these upcoming events.

“This is not the same virus that we saw a year ago,” Dr. Imran Andrabi, president and CEO of ThedaCare, said. “It has completely mutated. The transmissibility of this virus is almost 5 to 10 times greater than the original virus we were dealing with back in January and February of 2020.”

With cases on the rise in Wisconsin, some doctors are saying that keeping a mask in your pocket or with you as you visit larger events like the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, the Mile of Music in Appleton, or Packers Family Night in Green Bay, even if they’re outdoors, might not be a bad idea.

“Those kinds of events, even if you’re outside, if you’re not vaccinated certainly that’s a pretty high risk situation,” U.W. Health’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said. “Even if you are vaccinated, that’s a situation where you might want to slide that mask on because that outdoor protection that we’ve been talking about for a year starts to go away the closer you get and the louder you get.”

A fact that Dr. Pothof saw in Milwaukee after the Bucks finals in the Deer District. Health officials know of 491 people with confirmed or probable COVID cases who went to the NBA Finals or the celebrations.

Packers Family night is this Saturday, August 7. At the time of this writing, the Packers are only telling people who aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask, but it’s reminding everyone there will be congested areas around the stadium, both indoors and out.

The Mile of Music festivities began Thursday in Appleton. It’s following the most recent C.D.C. guidelines endorsing the wearing of face coverings at indoor venues. The music festival also plans to have more than 50% of the music sets outside in comparison to a typical year which would have only 25% outdoors. Still, potential Mile of Music attendees have told Action 2 News they’re worried about the delta variant.

They aren’t alone.

“We as health care professionals are pretty concerned about the trajectory that we currently have and considering what other parts of the country are experiencing right now, has us a little bit more cautious than we have been the last few months,” Dr. Brad Burmeister, a physician at Bellin Health in Emergency Medicine, shared.

