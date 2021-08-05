Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Carrot and Squash

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Most of us need more fruits and vegetables in our daily lives... and if you adopt one or both of these cats you’ll be one step closer to following doctor’s orders... sort of.

Carrot and Squash are littermates available for adoption through the Buffalo County Humane Association. Carrot has the dark orange swirls, and Squash has the spots.

These boys are 100 percent kitten. Their favorite activities are playing with toys, wrestling, and chasing each other.

Once they wear themselves out, their foster mom reports they love to find a warm lap to nap on.

Carrot and Squash are just two of the kittens currently available for adoption from the Buffalo County Humane Association.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. You can also call 715-760-6150 or email.

