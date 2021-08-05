Walz supports emergency relief for drought-stricken farms in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz and a top state lawmakers say they will support an emergency financial relief package for farmers in Minnesota, where most of the state is in a severe or extreme drought.

Walz says he would support an aid package in a special session next month.

The governor got an earful at Farmfest in Redwood County Wednesday from farmers and ranchers seeking drought relief. Agriculture officials say livestock and specialty crop farmers are hardest hit because their insurance generally covers less than corn and soybean farmers.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows 97.41% of Minnesota is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, with 78.64% of Minnesota under severe drought and 35.08% of the state in extreme drought. Historical impacts of extreme drought in Minnesota include record-low surface waters, emergency grazing and haying authorizations, early corn harvests, fish kills, and leaves on trees changing color earlier in the year.

The U.S. Drought Monitor for Minnesota shows nearly the entire state in some stage of drought. (USDA/NOAA)

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said a financial relief package could be modeled after previous aid that lawmakers approved after flooding.

