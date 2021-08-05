Wisconsin 7-day COVID-19 case average reaches 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 1,000 as of Thursday.

The DHS says the new seven-day average is an increase from 902 on Wednesday. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19.

The new seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since February, while the percent-positive of tests is at 7.6%, the highest that number has been since January.

Here is the today's snapshot of #COVID19 activity in Wisconsin. Remember, #YouStopTheSpread, so get vaccinated, wear a mask, and follow all the other precautions to avoid catching or spreading the virus. https://t.co/ygfKeqtYJS #COVID19_WI pic.twitter.com/oZGuPe5cch — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 5, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

52.4% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.6% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 63.2% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.2% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The state says the latest test results confirmed 1,573 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. The percentage of tests coming back positive in the last week jumped to a 7.6% positivity rate. An update from the state says the positivity rate a day earlier was 7.8%, the highest positivity rate since mid-January when cases were on a decline. The state says this rolling average should be considered preliminary. The state says about 192 people out of every 100,000 in Wisconsin were diagnosed with COVID-19 between July 21 and August 3.

The DHS reports a death toll of 7,453 over 18 months. That’s 3 more added since Wednesday. The DHS says all 3 of these deaths occurred in the past 30 days. Wisconsin is averaging 2 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

In Minnesota, 878 new cases were reported as well as five more deaths.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard on Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 71 counties in the state meet the criteria for high case activity. The state’s 72nd county, Milwaukee, is at very high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

DHS numbers show 83 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, higher than the seven-day average of 57 admissions per day. Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 388 COVID-19 patients, including 117 in intensive care, in hospitals around the state. That’s 3 more in ICU and 35 more patients in the past 24 hours after taking discharges and deaths into account.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

A map displaying COVID-19 transmission levels in Wisconsin for August 5, 2021. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

