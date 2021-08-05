Advertisement

Wisconsin Justice Department finishes school safety grant program

Former Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2018 that provided $100 million for the grants.
Former Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2018 that provided $100 million for the grants.(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Justice Department has finished handing out $100 million in grants to bolster school safety.

Former Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2018 that established the Office of School Safety within the Justice Department and provided $100 million for the grants.

Justice Department officials said Thursday the money has gone to upgrade school security systems, train police and educators in understanding adolescent mental health, train school resource officers, create a confidential threat reporting tip line and a threat assessment study with the University of Wisconsin and 40 schools around the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying vehicle involved in hit and run
Frederick Clements
Mindoro man arrested after 28-mile chase in Pepin & Buffalo Counties
The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for missing baby
Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old boy from Wisconsin Rapids, baby needs medical attention
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck was taken into custody Wednesday.
Suspect in Tuesday hit-and-run in Eau Claire County arrested
Aspirus Wausau Hospital- Surgery &amp;amp; Cardiovascular Surgery
Aspirus releases details on vaccination policy
Sign asking people to wear masks.
Chippewa County health officials recommend masks indoors in public spaces