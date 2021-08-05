Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-month old boy from Wisconsin Rapids

Amber Alert issued for missing baby
Amber Alert issued for missing baby(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old baby boy. Police said the baby, Dorian Giesen, is believed to be with his mother, 28-year-old Haley Pelot. The baby is 9 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said they attempted to contact Haley Pelot to investigate child neglect. On Aug. 4, Pelot spotted officers and got into another vehicle. A pursuit began, but was stopped due to the possibility the baby may be in the car. Police said Pelot was with a man who was driving.

Haley Pelot photo taken in June 2021
Haley Pelot photo taken in June 2021(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)

Pelot was last seen in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry. It has a black bumper and Wisconsin license plate AHY 5345.

Police said while they are looking for Pelot, their main concern is making sure her child is safe.

If you have any information about this case, call Wood County dispatch at 715-421-8701.

Wisconsin Rapids Police are looking for Haley Pelot and her 2-month-old child
Wisconsin Rapids Police are looking for Haley Pelot and her 2-month-old child(Wisconsin Rapids Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying vehicle involved in hit and run
Frederick Clements
Mindoro man arrested after 28-mile chase in Pepin & Buffalo Counties
The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

A 61-year-old woman was taken into custody Wednesday.
Suspect in Tuesday hit-and-run in Eau Claire County arrested
Aspirus Wausau Hospital- Surgery &amp;amp; Cardiovascular Surgery
Aspirus releases details on vaccination policy
Sign asking people to wear masks.
Chippewa County health officials recommend masks indoors in public spaces
Gov. Tim Walz visits farmers amid drought
Walz supports emergency relief for drought-stricken farms in Minnesota