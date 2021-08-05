Amber Alert issued for 2-month old boy from Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old baby boy. Police said the baby, Dorian Giesen, is believed to be with his mother, 28-year-old Haley Pelot. The baby is 9 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said they attempted to contact Haley Pelot to investigate child neglect. On Aug. 4, Pelot spotted officers and got into another vehicle. A pursuit began, but was stopped due to the possibility the baby may be in the car. Police said Pelot was with a man who was driving.

Haley Pelot photo taken in June 2021 (Wisconsin Department of Corrections)

Pelot was last seen in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry. It has a black bumper and Wisconsin license plate AHY 5345.

Police said while they are looking for Pelot, their main concern is making sure her child is safe.

If you have any information about this case, call Wood County dispatch at 715-421-8701.

Wisconsin Rapids Police are looking for Haley Pelot and her 2-month-old child (Wisconsin Rapids Police Department)

