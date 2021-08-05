Advertisement

Wisconsin State Fair returns with some COVID-19 tweaks

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the...
In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis.. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)(Carrie Antlfinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin State Fair has returned after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s event for the first time in 75 years.

The fair runs Thursday through Aug. 15 at the 200-acre State Fair Park in West Allis.

COVID-19 means some changes for this year’s fair, including cashless admission and parking. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the fair gates. Organizers say it will reduce both physical contact and manpower and to make transactions faster.

Also, hours of the fair have been trimmed to give staff more time to clean and sanitize overnight.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that fairgoers can receive a free State Fair cream puff if they receive a COVID-19 vaccine. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will run the clinic at the fair in West Allis. The clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone who gets a shot at the clinic will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.

The incentive comes as COVID-19 cases are surging across the state, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The fair begins Thursday and is scheduled to run through Aug. 15. You can find out more information about the Wisconsin State Fair on the event’s website. You can also find a vaccine provider and make a vaccination appointment at vaccines.gov.

