22-year-old man is sentenced for assaulting elderly woman

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 22- year-old man is being sentenced to 46 and a half years in prison for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger, in January of 2018, Bobby Clayton of Madison and other individuals broke into the home of a 76-year-old Sparta woman. While in the victim’s home, Clayton physically and sexually assaulted the woman. Clayton then stole the victim’s vehicle.

When law enforcement attempted to stop Clayton near Tomah on Interstate 90, Clayton fled, resulting in a high-speed chase that ended near Lyndon Station in Juneau County. The chase ended when Clayton crashed the stolen vehicle.

After receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, Clayton was taken into custody where he remained since the incident until his sentencing. Clayton did not know the victim.

Clayton had entered pleas on May 10th, 2021 to counts of third degree sexual assault, burglary-commit battery on person, take and drive vehicle without consent, felony bail jumping, vehicle operator flee or elude, aggravated battery and operating with a restricted controlled substance as a second offense.

Clayton pleaded no contest and was found guilty. He will begin his prison sentence immediately.

