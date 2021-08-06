Advertisement

Area non-profit hosts 32nd annual charity golf outing

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Nearly 350 golfers are hitting the links Friday in support of the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center.

The CDC provides employment opportunities and support services to community members with disadvantages and disabilities. Across eight counties in the badger state, nearly 1,500 individuals utilize programs and services offered by the CDC.

Marketing coordinator Angela Kjellberg joins Hello Wisconsin live Friday morning with a look at the day ahead as well as why this fundraiser serves as a hole-in-one for the non-profit’s programming.

“We have 337 golfers registered today and over 65 community volunteers coming out to help us for this event, so really fun to bring everybody all together again,” says Kjellberg. “As a thank you at the end we do a fun little closing ceremony with them as well.”

Tee times start at 9 a.m. and there are on-course games, prizes, raffles and a silent auction.

