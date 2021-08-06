50 rounds in 50 days: WSGA internship takes summer program to Eau Claire golf course this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An internship that lets you place golf at various courses across Wisconsin... not a bad gig, right?

One of the Wisconsin State Golf Association’s summer interns is getting to just that.

Patrick Koenig visited Eau Claire on Wednesday to hit the links at Wild Ridge Golf Course. The stop is part of his summer internship with the WSGA, which has two interns playing courses around the state. The Eau Claire stop was Day 18 of his internship, and Koenig is optimistic he can get in to play more than 50 courses in 50 days.

“When they first came to me with the idea, I thought the numbers a little low,” Koenig said. “I’d like to bump it up a bit; let’s look at it a minimum of number of courses we can play.

“And so that’s what I’m doing,” Koenig said. “We’re well ahead of pace and we’re going to arrive at 50 nice and early. Then, it’s all gravy from there.”

Jim Buyze, the golf pro at Wild Ridge, says he’s grateful to have the WSGA and Koenig come to town and play his course.

“It’s fantastic to have support of the WSGA, and having Patrick come in to town to highlight Wild Ridge and golf in the Chippewa Valley in general,” Buyze said.

Koenig isn’t your typical summer intern. He’s 41 years old and left his sales manager job in 2018.

“You’re never too old to change entirely what you’re doing,” Koenig said.

Koenig bought an RV he called the “Recreational Golf Vehicle” and spent a year playing golf around the country. He also took professional photos of the different courses he played before applying for the WSGA internship.

“An intern position is usually meant for younger folks,” Koenig said. “There’s always a an opportunity for somebody to learn something new or to exercise their passion if you’re willing to do it.”

While he lives in California, Koenig says he’s enjoying his time in Wisconsin, stopping for the occasional brat and cheese curd. He said he hopes this opportunity helps bring some of Wisconsin’s golf courses into the national spotlight.

“It’s been a tremendous boost for the state,” Koenig said. “All these courses are getting photography as I’m coming out there and I’m leaving behind social media and sort of an impression in a place like you know, where we’re at today.”

Koenig said he has played courses in Milwaukee, Lake Geneva, and Madison, but the smaller cities have had the most interesting courses for him so far.

To learn more about the WSGA Summer Internship Program, you can visit the WSGA website. For more information about Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire, you can visit the course’s website.

