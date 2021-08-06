Altoona city leaders look to the future

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona city leaders convened in an online workshop Thursday evening to discuss the community’s vision for the future.

“All-in Altoona” is the slogan behind the city’s long range plan for future development over the next several decades.

City officials are still working to gather public input with an anticipated adoption of a plan expected by early summer of 2022. A survey remains open through August 9.

