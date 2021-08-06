Advertisement

Altoona city leaders look to the future

City of Altoona
City of Altoona(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona city leaders convened in an online workshop Thursday evening to discuss the community’s vision for the future.

All-in Altoona” is the slogan behind the city’s long range plan for future development over the next several decades.

City officials are still working to gather public input with an anticipated adoption of a plan expected by early summer of 2022. A survey remains open through August 9.

