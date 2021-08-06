DHS: Wisconsin ends week with 7-day COVID-19 case average of 1,021

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 1,021 as of Thursday.

The DHS says the new seven-day average is an increase from an even 1,000 on Thursday, the highest it’s been in nearly half a year. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19.

The new seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since February, while the percent-positive of tests is at 7.4%, which is similar to numbers last seen in January.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/a disappointing statistic. The 7-day average of new cases is 1,021, up from yesterday when it was 1,000 for the 1st time in nearly 6 months. As cases surge, please get vaccinated as soon as you can & take steps to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/CNT5CPuZwn — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 6, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

52.5% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.6% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 63.4% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.2% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 7-day average for coronavirus cases went up again Friday, to an average 1,021 cases per day. That rolling average rose back into four digits Thursday. The state says there were 1,206 positive results in the latest tests.

However, the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive -- fell for a second day to 7.4%, suggesting that while more people are testing positive, more people are getting tested, too. The state says about 192 people out of every 100,000 in Wisconsin were diagnosed with COVID-19 between July 21 and August 3. Since the first patient in Wisconsin 18 months and one day ago, the state has had 628,007 confirmed cases.

The state is again averaging just 1 death per day from the disease caused by the coronavirus. Helping that average, the DHS lowered the death toll by 5, from 7,453 to 7,448. That usually happens after the state gives further review to death reports, particularly if there may be duplications. The death rate is unchanged from 1.19% of all known cases. There was 1 COVID-19 death just reported to the state that happened in the past 30 days

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard on Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 71 counties in the state meet the criteria for high case activity. The state’s 72nd county, Milwaukee, is at very high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were 82 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period, nearly the same number as Thursday. The state is averaging 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and that 5.36% of all coronavirus cases in the last year-and-a-half resulted in hospitalization. That’s 33,671 people. The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 388 COVID-19 patients, including 117 in intensive care, in hospitals around the state.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

