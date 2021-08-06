Eleva woman charged in Eau Claire County hit-and-run

TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eleva woman is being charged in a hit-and-run investigation in Eau Claire County.

61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck was charged with hit-and-run causing injury in Eau Claire County Circuit Court on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint filed to the court Friday, Wiedenbeck is suspected of striking a bicyclist Tuesday evening while driving northbound on County Highway HHI near Cleghorn and leaving the scene. The bicyclist, a man whose identity has not been released, suffered a broken arm and had multiple scrapes on his face and knees after being thrown from his bicycle after being struck from behind, landing on his side. The bicyclist called 911 at 8:44 p.m. and was taken to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, but said he did not see the vehicle that hit him since they were traveling in the same direction.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wiedenbeck on Wednesday at the Cleghorn Keg, close to where the crash occurred. According to a detective with the Sheriff’s Office, pieces of the passenger side mirror recovered from the scene of the crash matched the description of the suspected vehicle in the incident, which was later confirmed by physically matching the pieces to the vehicle. The detective entered the tavern and found Wiedenbeck at the bar before inviting her outside for questioning.

Wiedenbeck told the detective that she had been at the bar earlier Tuesday evening before leaving to pick up sweet corn a few miles south of the tavern. When the detective noted damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, Wiedenbeck told the detective that she had struck a guardrail four months prior in an attempt to miss a deer. The investigation confirmed that there was older damage present to the vehicle, in addition to damage consistent with the height of a bicycle.

When the detective said the missing pieces found at the crash site matched the description of her vehicle, Wiedenbeck told the detective she would have stopped if she had hit someone, maintaining that she didn’t hit anyone. When she was asked if she had been drinking Tuesday, Wiedenbeck said that she didn’t remember how many drinks she had consumed, but agreed it was more than a six-pack of beer. When the detective asked if she had been drinking in the time before leaving the tavern Tuesday evening, Wiedenbeck said she could have had more than three beers before leaving to buy sweet corn south of the tavern. She then drove back to the Cleghorn Keg for one more drink, and said again that she didn’t hit anyone.

During the investigation, detectives asked Wiedenbeck’s husband about damage to the vehicle, to which he confirmed that there was damaged caused by striking a guardrail. When detectives asked if the passenger’s side mirror of the vehicle had been damaged previously, he told detectives “absolutely not.”

Wiedenbeck will appear in court August 17 for a preliminary hearing. A $2,000 signature bond was set with conditions that Wiedenbeck, who is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail, is to maintain absolute sobriety and is not allowed to visit any establishments that primarily sell or serve alcohol, in addition to having no contact with the injured bicyclist.

