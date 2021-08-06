Elk Mound man pleads guilty to illegally shining deer in Pepin County

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - An Elk Mound man is found guilty of illegally shining deer in Pepin County in November of 2020.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Schindler plead guilty to one count of illegally shining deer as a party to a crime, while also entering into a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement with the State of Wisconsin for a felony charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime.

Two other charges illegally shining deer were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

As a result of the guilty plea, Schindler will pay court costs and the minimum fine, owing the court $2,468.

Schindler and 19-year-old Dakota Anderson of Mondovi were pulled over on November 7, 2020 on 968th Street, just northeast of Pepin County, and denied at first shooting any deer. Law enforcement found a deer head and a deer’s skull cap, as well as a bloody chainsaw, in plain sight in the vehicle. Anderson admitted to shooting the deer while Schindler held a light. Both men were charged with recklessly endangering safety and three counts of illegally shining deer in March.

Charges against Anderson were dismissed by prosecutors on July 27, but will be refiled once the state gathers more information.

As a part of the plea agreement, Schindler will lose all Department of Natural Resources privileges, including a hunting license, for three years. The findings for the count of recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime are deferred for two years.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.