Advertisement

Elk Mound man pleads guilty to illegally shining deer in Pepin County

The 19-year-old man was charged after he and another man were caught illegally shining deer...
The 19-year-old man was charged after he and another man were caught illegally shining deer last November.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - An Elk Mound man is found guilty of illegally shining deer in Pepin County in November of 2020.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Schindler plead guilty to one count of illegally shining deer as a party to a crime, while also entering into a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement with the State of Wisconsin for a felony charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime.

Two other charges illegally shining deer were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

As a result of the guilty plea, Schindler will pay court costs and the minimum fine, owing the court $2,468.

Schindler and 19-year-old Dakota Anderson of Mondovi were pulled over on November 7, 2020 on 968th Street, just northeast of Pepin County, and denied at first shooting any deer. Law enforcement found a deer head and a deer’s skull cap, as well as a bloody chainsaw, in plain sight in the vehicle. Anderson admitted to shooting the deer while Schindler held a light. Both men were charged with recklessly endangering safety and three counts of illegally shining deer in March.

Charges against Anderson were dismissed by prosecutors on July 27, but will be refiled once the state gathers more information.

As a part of the plea agreement, Schindler will lose all Department of Natural Resources privileges, including a hunting license, for three years. The findings for the count of recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime are deferred for two years.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
61-year-old Barbara Wiedenbeck was taken into custody Wednesday.
Suspect in Tuesday hit-and-run in Eau Claire County arrested
Alicia Monson preparing at the track in Tokyo ahead of the Women's 10,000m race this Saturday.
Amery to Tokyo: Alicia Monson’s journey to the Olympics
COVID-19 spread has reached substantial or high levels in Eau Claire, Dunn, and Chippewa...
UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout to encourage indoor mask wearing beginning Monday, UW-La Crosse recommendation goes into effect Wednesday
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying vehicle involved in hit and run

Latest News

Many faculty members say they are anxious about returning to the classroom as COVID-19 cases...
University of Minnesota professors call for vaccine mandate
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlain Rock off campus after student backlash
L.E. Phillips Career Development Center hosts its 32nd annual charity golf outing at Hickory...
Area non-profit hosts 32nd annual charity golf outing
32ND ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF OUTING
32ND ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF OUTING