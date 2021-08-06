Face coverings will be required for all at UWSP campuses, effective Monday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to high transmission rates of COVID-19, the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point will require all staff and students to wear facing covering beginning Monday. UWSP spokeswoman Carrie Heibler said as of right now there is no end date, but they are monitoring counties’ case activity.

Face coverings will be required inside campus buildings and enclosed spaces. This decision was made in consultation with county public health officials. UW-Stevens Point continues to follow the guidance of local, state and federal health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Employees may remove face coverings if working alone inside an office or lab with the door closed. Masks are not required outdoors.

“No UW-Stevens Point employee or student cases of COVID-19 have been reported on our campuses in the last several weeks, but cases are high and rising in our communities. We continue to monitor these transmission rates and will revisit our face-covering policy as public health warrants,” a memo read on the university’s website.

UWSP has campuses in Marshfield, Wausau and Stevens Point.

