Frontline workers describe working during the pandemic

(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The pandemic has taken its toll on doctors and nurses battling on the frontlines.

UW Health Specialist Dr. Ann Sheehy has been taking care of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. She says it is frustrating to see the lag in vaccination rates.

“Last year we were all so desperate to have this vaccine become reality and I feel like these vaccines are so readily available and patients are not accepting them. It is really frustrating it not only hurts the individual patient but it hurts all of us now as we see viruses continue to persist in the community, mutate and become more infectious and severe,” Dr. Sheehy said.

In agreement, Maddie Weitz, a nurse at UW Health hopes people listen to the experts and think of others when deciding to get the vaccine.

“I know that we’re more prepared than we were a year and a half ago, which gives me some relief - but, yes. I can’t watch the news at home. It makes me terrified. It makes me stressed and anxious. So, I’m hopeful that people can continue to get vaccinated and continue to wear their masks and things like that, so we can hopefully dial back on that,” Weitz said.

For the first time since early February, the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s seven day average for new COVID-19 cases every day has surpassed 1,000.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

