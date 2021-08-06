Grant program aims to fill downtown storefront vacancies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - State officials are looking to help small businesses grow as well as revitalize downtown areas across the state.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is providing $10,000 grants to new or existing businesses that move into a vacant commercial space.

Governor Tony Evers announced in April that $50 million of the state’s share of the American Recovery Plan Act would create the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes says grant recipients have a wide range of options when it comes to using the money.

“You can use it for whatever you feel are your priorities, you need to pay rent, you need to buy new inventory, or you want to pay your employees,” Hughes detailed. “Throughout the pandemic we’ve felt like businesses have the best eye on how to spend their dollars, and we’ve tried to really be able to get these grant dollars into their hands with as few restrictions as possible.”

La Crosse Chamber of Commerce CEO Neal Zygarlicke believes adding more small businesses to downtown will attract more visitors and may bring in more residents to the city.

“You can walk through our downtown right now and see those vacant storefronts, and we need those filled, our main streets and our downtown areas are a vital part of showing off our wonderful culture of La Crosse,” Zygarlicke said. “Keeping these storefronts filled with the small businesses that add to this culture will help keep our area vibrant.”

The program is open to businesses that started after Jan. 1, 2021, as well as existing businesses that are looking to move to a new location or expand their operation.

Funds are available until June 30, 2022, and applications open on Aug. 9.

More information on the program and details on how to apply can be found on the WEDC’s website.

