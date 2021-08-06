Groups coming together to create 24/7 shelter in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Advocates with the Jonah Affordable Housing Task Force said for the past five years, the number of unhoused people has grown in the Eau Claire area. Groups are coming together to create one place to fill the needs of the community.

On Putnam Street stand the units making up Big River Self-Storage.

Owner JCap Real Estate, however, has a new plan for the property.

“They said: ‘Hey, we understand that there’s a need in the community, and we think we have an idea of how we can be involved,’ and so at that point we met with JCap and talked out what they thought they could do and what their vision was,” said Judi Moseley, one of the co-chairs of the Jonah Affordable Housing Task Force.

That idea is to create a shelter that’s open 24/7.

With places where unhoused people would usually spend their day under construction, The Community Table Executive Director TJ Atkins said there are fewer places to go during the day.

“A lot of them would have liked to have gone to the library, and with that not being downtown and one of the providers changing the model in terms of their business model, so it’s just left this kind of gap for us in Eau Claire, so potentially that location could be a filler for that gap,” Atkins said.

Another goal of the proposed shelter: connect those in needs with groups that are ready to help.

“Sometimes people need help finding out what those services are- who they go to, who they call-- and having everything in one or maybe two different buildings would help a lot with that effort,” Moseley said. “It would help people access the services that are already available.”

At this point the 24/7 shelter is only in the discussion phase.

There is no concrete timeline yet on when it may become a reality though those involved in its planning are hopeful about its future.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.