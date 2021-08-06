Man pleads guilty to Princeton Valley Golf Course burglary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is pleading guilty to burglary of Princeton Valley Golf Course.

31-year-old Nicholas Mason of St. Paul, Minn. entered the guilty plea Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

Mason is sentenced to 60 days in jail with Huber, four years of probation, and is not allowed contact with Princeton Valley Golf Course or either of its owners. Mason will also be ordered to pay restitution and court costs, which will be determined within 60 days.

On June 23, Mason and two other people attempted to remove an ATM from the entrance at the golf course. All three suspects fled into the immediate area, and police took two of the suspects into custody the same day. Video provided by the owners of the golf course shows the three suspects during the incident.

One of the other suspects, 29-year-old Tayler Frank of St. Paul, Minn., pleaded guilty to burglary on July 23 and received a sentence of one year in jail for her role in the crime.

A third suspect, Ryan C. Munson, remains at-large. Police say Munson is 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, and the Eau Claire Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the communication center’s non-emergency number at 715-839-4972. If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.

**ALERT** The Eau Claire Police Department is looking for Ryan C Munson in connection to the burglary at Princeton... Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

