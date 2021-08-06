One dead, one in custody after Friday morning crash in Barron County

BARRON, Wis.- WEAU- One person is dead and one person is taken into custody after a police chase resulted in a single-vehicle crash in Barron County early Friday morning

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:14 a.m. Friday, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle for speeding on County Highway O near Highway 8 east of Barron.

The deputy suspected the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. After asking the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver complied at first, but then got back into the vehicle and refused further orders to exit the vehicle.

The suspect, who had a passenger in their vehicle, drove off southbound on 18th Street. The deputy pursued the suspect for about seven miles before losing sight of the vehicle.

Later Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Department found the vehicle in a field nearby, having struck a tree. The passenger in the vehicle was found dead, and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Barron Hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 6th offense, homicide causing death by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer.

The suspect is being held in the Barron County Jail and is awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Dallas Fire Department, Chetek and Mayo Ambulance, Barron Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol who are reconstructing the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.