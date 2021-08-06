Advertisement

Packers to welcome large crowds back for “Family Night”

By Emily Matesic
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been almost two years since Lambeau Field was at full capacity. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend Saturday night’s “Family Night” practice.

Lambeau Field is buzzing with anticipation as the Packers will welcome a nearly full stadium of fans back.

“We’re so excited. I haven’t been here since I was four and so we are as happy as can be,” says Ayden Marrelli from Salt Lake City. “Spoken like a true Packers fan,” adds his step-father Jack Robbins.

“Family Night” will bring the largest crowd the stadium has seen since the 2019 season.

According to Director of Public Relations, Aaron Popkey, “Much like training camp has been, just to see a couple thousand people out at practice every day and the energy that they bring. We’re very much looking forward to Saturday night and the type of energy that type of crowd brings.”

The crowds can expect some changes to policies and procedures as they enter the stadium. Launched last year, all tickets are electronic. Fans are reminded to download their tickets to their mobile devices for entry. And leave cash at home as the stadium went cashless last year too.

“Fans who primarily use cash or don’t use card or smartphone payment we do have the ability to turn cash into a card. We have a couple of units here in the atrium that can be done,” says Popkey.

No big purses or bags are allowed into the stadium. Only clear bags, a maximum of 12′ by 6′ by 12′ can be carried in. And while everyone in the stands, last year, had to be masked, the Packers are simply asking fans to follows CDC guidelines with regard to masking this season. Popkey adds, “We’re not requiring it, we’re not going to mandate it, and we’re not enforcing it.”

Tickets are still available for “Family Night”. Gates open at 5:30p.m. and the teams introductions will start at 7:20p.m..

