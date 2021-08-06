Partners of HSHS St. Joseph host annual steak fry

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The volunteer partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital hosted its annual steak fry at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Chippewa Falls on Thursday.

The menu included plenty of steak sandwiches, baked beans and corn on the cob.

Due to pandemic, only drive-thru or pick-up orders were allowed.

“Last year, when we weren’t able to any of our events, it was just hard. That’s the total focus of our organization is to assist with some project. We focus it on some project that the hospital is working on. Because we couldn’t do it, we just lost our entire focus. So, we are just happy to be able to start again,” said Ellen Kiefer with volunteer partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund which awards scholarships to six people who wish to further their education in human health related fields.

